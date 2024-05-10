Wigan man faces a series of domestic abuse charges

By Charles Graham
Published 10th May 2024
A Wigan 38-year-old has appeared in court facing multiple domestic abuse charges

Craig Walsh, of Vauxhall Road in Scholes, is charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between August and April, in that he would send abusive and threatening text messages and messages stating he will kill himself if she left him.

He is further accused, during that period of twice assaulting her to inflict actual bodily harm, wrecking her £1,400 television and also damaging her phone.

Wigan magistrates remanded him in custody pending a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on June 11.

He has yet to enter any pleas.