Wigan man faces domestic abuse charges including deliberate suffocation and controlling behaviour
A Wigan 38-year-old has been remanded into custody after facing domestic abuse and acquisitive offences.
Scott Smith, 37, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with intentional suffocation, common assault and controlling and coercive behaviour towards wife Shelly, the last of which allegedly between May 18 and November 11, namely isolating her from family and friends, followed her and verbally and physically abusing her.
Smith is also charged with taking a Nissan Qashqai without the owner's consent, burglary of an address in St Elizabeth's Road, Aspull, in order to steal bank cards, theft and causing £300 damage to Ms Smith's phone, all on December 30.
He was remanded in custody until February 5 when he will appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge.