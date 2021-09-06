Wigan man finally admits assaulting woman
A Wigan man will discover his fate next month after finally admitting to assaulting a woman.
A man will discover his fate next month after finally admitting to assaulting a woman. Glenn Campbell, 47, of Bridge Street, Hindley, had initially denied causing Julia Donegan actual bodily harm on January 24. But on his latest appearance at Wigan Magistrates’ Court, he changed his plea and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will be sentenced by a judge on September 22.
