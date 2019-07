A man accused of shouting abuse at a neighbour and his friend has walked free after justices cleared him of blame.

Lee Knowles, 37, of Sillitoe Drive, Gidlow, had faced charges of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause Mark O’Brien and Tony Langstaff harassment, alarm or distress.

But he was cleared in a trial before Wigan and Leigh magistrates who dismissed the case.

He told wigantoday: "This was a slur against my name and my innocence has now been proved."