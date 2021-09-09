Wigan man given curfew for sending grossly offensive text

Andrew Gilligan, 48, of Tavistock Road, Hindley Green, will be electronically tagged and unable to leave his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am until October 12 for the distressing communication sent to Nicola Dalgleish on July 16. Wigan magistrates also ordered him to pay £180 to the court and victim services.

