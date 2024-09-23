Wigan man in the dock after being found with 7-inch kitchen knife
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A young man caught carrying a seven-inch kitchen knife will find out his punishment later this year.
Jordan Smith, 20, of Pembroke Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to possessing the knife on Whelley on August 7.
He also admitted failing to stop for a police officer while riding an e-bike on the same day.
He was remanded on conditional bail until he is sentenced by Wigan magistrates on November 6.