Wigan man jailed for 11 and a half years after violent attack on woman
A thug who admitted viciously attacking a woman has received a lengthy jail sentence.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 7:52am
Shane Woods, 33, of Balcarres Avenue in Aspull, pleaded guilty to causing a woman grievous bodily harm on March 22 last year during an earlier court hearing.
He has now appeared at Bolton Crown Court to be sentenced and was told he would spend 11 years and six months behind bars.
Upon his release from prison, Woods must then spend a further five years on extended licence.