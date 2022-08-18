Wigan man jailed for assault after magistrates decide to impose new sentence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justices imposed the order in May last year after Joshua Birchall, 27, was convicted of assaulting Emma Halliday by beating her and causing £250 worth of damage to several of her items on May 7, 2021.

But Birchall, who has no fixed address but previously lived in Atherton, has now admitted breaching the community order by failing to attend planned appointments and not providing evidence for his absence.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Magistrates decided to revoke the order and sent him to prison for 16 weeks for the assault, with four weeks for the criminal damage to run concurrently.