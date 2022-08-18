News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Wigan man jailed for assault after magistrates decide to impose new sentence

A man who assaulted a woman and damaged her belongings has now been jailed, after Wigan magistrates decide to revoke the community order he was initially given.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:55 am

Justices imposed the order in May last year after Joshua Birchall, 27, was convicted of assaulting Emma Halliday by beating her and causing £250 worth of damage to several of her items on May 7, 2021.

Read More

Read More
Wigan man fined for wasting police time after calling 999 to report false emerge...

But Birchall, who has no fixed address but previously lived in Atherton, has now admitted breaching the community order by failing to attend planned appointments and not providing evidence for his absence.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Most Popular

Magistrates decided to revoke the order and sent him to prison for 16 weeks for the assault, with four weeks for the criminal damage to run concurrently.

They said they were serious offences committed in a domestic setting while Birchall was under the influence of drugs, and he had failed to comply with the order.