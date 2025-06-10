A Wigan man who slapped someone across the face has been jailed for breaching a domestic abuse protection order.

Carl Barton, 44, was subject to one of the 200 DAPOs secured by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in a six-month pilot project covering three areas, including Wigan.

But he breached the order when he hit his victim in Blackpool, leading to him being arrested and jailed for 10 weeks.

DAPOs are currently being used across Wigan, Bury and the City of Manchester in a pilot project with the Home Office and Ministry of Justice, which started in November.

They help victims and survivors of all types of abuse, allowing police to provide better safeguarding, improved monitoring of perpetrators and adding positive requirements to change behaviours and prevent reoffending.

Since last week, there has been a dedicated courtroom at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court every day for DAPO application hearings.

Det Supt Jen Tattersall, force lead for domestic abuse, said: “We are really pleased with how the pilot is going so far and the positive impact these orders are having on many victims.

“We have seen both male and female victims protected with these orders, from partners, ex-partners or family members, and have been able to essentially ‘tailor-make’ orders to suit individual circumstances and needs, reflecting the patterns and histories of abuse leading to a protective order being required.

“Charities and other partners have also been engaged in the pilot and supporting several victims who are not supportive of police action but still need that protection to apply for orders themselves via the family courts. Victims in any part of Greater Manchester can seek DAPOs in this way, even if the police pilot has not yet rolled out where they live.

“There have been some challenges that we’re working through with the Home Office and other partners, which we would expect during any pilot. The demand has been high, which led to us doubling our dedicated DAPO team, and is ultimately a good thing, showing that these orders have the potential to be really effective.”

Jess Phillips, minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, said: “In just six months, we've seen these new orders providing greater safety for victims and more robust management for perpetrators of domestic abuse.

"It's great to see the work that has been delivered so far by Greater Manchester Police and all of the other forces involved, particularly in pursuing breaches by abusers which is incredibly important to build victim confidence.

“We know that this is just the start, and we are working closely with the police and other partners to take on feedback, ensure they are effective and deliver the best protections possible for victims before we roll them out more widely – part of our ambitious mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade."

Police are urging victims of domestic abuse to call them on 999 in an emergency or 101 in other circumstances. Alternatively, use the Live Chat service on its website.

For anyone who does not want to speak to police, contact the Greater Manchester Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0800 254 0909 or via its website.