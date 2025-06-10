Rugby league legend Billy Boston has made history by becoming the first player to receive a knighthood.

The Wigan Warriors hero will be officially named a “sir” in King Charles III’s birthday honours and will attend a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

It follows a campaign by his MP and councillors for him to be recognised, as well as a national campaign calling for the first knighthood for the sport.

Billy Boston and his wife Joan were visited by Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and Makerfield MP Josh Simons who revealed Billy would be knighted

Sir Billy’s wife Joan Boston said: “Billy's family are so proud of him and so excited that everything he's done for the sport and for our community is being recognised. He is a wonderful person who has always loved rugby league and all of the people involved in the sport.

“We were very moved to see local councillors, the MP and so many local people supporting the campaign to make this happen. I hope this inspires more young people to get involved in rugby league and to cheer on their players.”

Sir Billy was a Welsh rugby union player who became an adopted Wiganer and one of the best rugby league players of all time, leading to much recognition, including a statue on Wigan’s Believe Square.

He scored 478 tries in 488 matches for the Cherry and Whites after making the switch from union to league in 1953.

Billy Boston, pictured with wife Joan, as he learned he would be knighted

He is the second highest British try-scorer (571) and was the first non-white player to be selected for the Lions on tour in 1954, overcoming discrimination and paving the way for future players.

He was awarded an MBE in 1996.

The 90-year-old, who lives in Hawkley Hall, revealed in 2016 he was living with vascular dementia.

Labour councillors in Worsley Mesnes – Helen O’Neill, Paul Molyneux and David Hurst – launched a petition calling for Billy to be given a knighthood and it was signed by more than 1,400 people.

They were supported by Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and Wigan Warriors, including CEO and former player Kris Radlinksi and chairman Chris Brookes.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons called for the knighthood during business questions in the House of Commons, describing it as a “scandal” that no-one from the sport had received the honour.

He said: “I'm so proud that my constituent Billy, a hero of rugby league, is now Sir Billy Boston

“It was emotional to present Billy with a letter from the Prime Minister and I'm excited to visit the palace for the ceremony with them.

“Billy is a remarkable man. He was spurned by Cardiff and South Africa because of his race, but he went on to be one of rugby league’s greatest ever players – a local hero.

“Rugby league is finally getting the recognition it deserves, after years of being overlooked and belittled as a 'northern sport'. I am so pleased for Billy and his family that he is now, and will be forever more, the first rugby league player to be knighted."

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, who has long campaigned and advocated for Billy to be recognised, said: "Billy Boston's knighthood is a historic milestone providing fitting recognition for the greatest player rugby league has ever seen.

"As MP for Wigan, this is a proud day for our town, for rugby league fans across the country and, most importantly, for Billy and his family.

“The first knighthood for a rugby league player is long overdue recognition for a game that has contributed so much to our national life. This is the moment we right a historic wrong.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the RFL, the Rugby League APPG and all those who have campaigned for this moment – and to Billy himself, whose extraordinary talent and remarkable achievements have inspired generations and will continue to do so for many years to come."