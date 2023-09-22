Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers earlier attended the home of Gareth Roper, 35, in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2022, after his wife reported he was “acting somewhat strangely”.

Bolton Crown Court heard his children were woken during the disturbance and that Mr Roper was taken away to “prevent any further difficulties”.

Gareth Roper

Sara Haque, prosecuting, said Mr Roper was de-arrested nine minutes later and was left outside the Iceland store in Platt Bridge.

She said: “He was left barefoot and without any money or his mobile phone.

“The officers who left him at the scene are still under investigation.”

CCTV footage moments before the fatal collision just after 4.15am showed Mr Roper walking along the centre of the road in Lily Lane, Bamfurlong.

Flowers at the scene of a hit and run where Gareth "Gaz" Roper died: the bridge on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong

His jumper was tied around his waist and he could be heard whistling and clapping, said the prosecutor.

Mr Roper was then hit by a Volvo 360 car driven by Jamie Evans, 30, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene with severe head injuries.

The car was estimated to be travelling at 55mph in a 30mph zone. Evans drove off and handed himself in to police later that day.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Mr Roper’s wife Rachel said: “Nobody expects that the police will come to your door and tell you your husband has been killed in a hit-and-run.

“He was only taken away about 45 minutes earlier and now I was being told he was dead.

“I miss Gareth so much.

“I want to tell the driver he has ruined a happy family with a hard-working dad. He has taken all that away.

“He has shown no remorse. He just doesn’t care.”

The court heard the family had noted Evans had posted photographs on Facebook of himself partying, and in one post bragged he would soon be going “on holiday” to Forest Bank prison.

Recorder Nicholas Clarke KC was told there was evidence that Evans had been drinking lager and spirits on the night of the collision.

He was released on bail after his arrest in January 2022 but four months later got behind the wheel again and sped away in a van from a pursuing police vehicle, the court was told.

Evans, of no fixed address, was subsequently jailed for 26 weeks after he was convicted of dangerous driving, having no licence and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to causing the death of Mr Roper by dangerous driving.