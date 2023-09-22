Food hygiene: all the Wigan eateries awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in August
Following a re-inspection, Gallimores on The Wiend has had its rating changed from one star to three stars while Georgia Browns in Hindley now has top marks after previously earning two stars.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from August.
Out of 63 inspections that month, 33 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Four venues earned a four, while seven businesses earned a three.
Seven eateries also landed a two and 12 premises earned one star.
In 2023, out of Wigan’s 715 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 493 (69 per cent) have ratings of five.
None have received a zero so far this year.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2023:
FIVE:
3L Care Atherton- Bee Fold Lane, Atherton
A Stars Early Education- Leopold Street, Pemberton
Andy’s Chippy- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Astley Nature Kindergarten- Manchester Road, Astley
Compassion in Action Community Cafe- Leigh Road, Leigh
Dish Bar and Restaurant- Almond Brook Road, Standish
Galloways- Preston Road, Standish
Georgia Browns- Market Street, Hindley
Goose Green Village Store- St Pauls Avenue, Worsley Mesnes
Greenhalgh’s- Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Harwoods Patisserie- High Street, Standish
Hindsford Day Nursery- Lodge Road, Atherton
J & J Foods- Private address
Jah-Jireh Charity Homes Wigan- Springfield Road, Beech Hill
Jui Bu- Manchester Road, Ince
Kids Planet Day Nurseries Limited- City Road, Worsley
Lily and Arthur’s- Mesnes Road, Swinley
Little Rainbows’ Day Nursery- Guest Street, Leigh
Morrisons Daily- Wigan Road, Ashton
Muffin Break- Grand Arcade, Wigan
Peking House- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Pickup a Pizza- Private address
Pink icing cupcake shop- Private address
Pizza Hut- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Pop World- King Street, Wigan
Poundbakery- Makinson Arcade, Wigan
Poundbakery- Market Place, Wigan
Poundland- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Spinning Slots- Spinning Gate, Leigh
The Sandwich Bar- Leigh Road, Leigh
The Sassy Sandwich Company- Private address
The Spinney- Everest Road, Atherton
The Stop Inn- Market Place, Atherton
YummCake with Fantasy- Richards Close, Atherton
FOUR:
Cheethams Stores- Scot Lane, Wigan
Farmfoods- Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Little Bears Standish- Almond Brook Road, Standish
Papa John’s Pizza Darlington Street, Wigan
THREE:
Cafe Luna- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Gallimores Fine Restaurant- The Wiend, Wigan
High Spirits @ Go Local- Bradwell Road, Lowton
Moonlight Tandoori- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Pomodoro Pizza- St Pauls Avenue, Wigan
The Centurion- St Helens Road, Leigh
Topway Food Ltd- Carr Lane, Wigan
TWO:
Crowning’s Afro-Caribbean & Asian Food Store/Afro Caribbean Cafe- Mesnes Street, Wigan
Suga Rush- Scholes, Wigan
The Bacca Shop- Bolton Old Road, Atherton
The Buttery Sandwich Bar and Deli- Bradshawgate, Leigh
The Coffee Shop- Fleet Street, Pemberton
Vee and L Convenience Store- Holden Road, Leigh
Wigan Road Chippy- Wigan Road, Leigh
ONE:
All or Muffin- Albion Street, Leigh
Atherton Cricket Club- Eckersley Fold Lane, Atherton
BP Marus Bridge- Warrington Road, Wigan
Fatboys- Leigh Road, Leigh
Gulshan- Manchester Road, Ince
Mahabharat Restaurant- Market Street, Hindley
Malina Mini Mart- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Parkins Pantry- Three Sisters Road, Ashton
Sherringtons Bar- Kenyon Road, Wigan
St Judes Parish Centre- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes
The Sm4shed- Manchester Road, Ince
Vision Food and Wine- Hope Carr Road, Siddow Common, Leigh