Food hygiene: all the Wigan eateries awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a re-inspection, Gallimores on The Wiend has had its rating changed from one star to three stars while Georgia Browns in Hindley now has top marks after previously earning two stars.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of 63 inspections that month, 33 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the establishments to receive new ratings in August

Four venues earned a four, while seven businesses earned a three.

Seven eateries also landed a two and 12 premises earned one star.

In 2023, out of Wigan’s 715 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 493 (69 per cent) have ratings of five.

None have received a zero so far this year.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2023:

FIVE:

3L Care Atherton- Bee Fold Lane, Atherton

A Stars Early Education- Leopold Street, Pemberton

Andy’s Chippy- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Astley Nature Kindergarten- Manchester Road, Astley

Compassion in Action Community Cafe- Leigh Road, Leigh

Dish Bar and Restaurant- Almond Brook Road, Standish

Galloways- Preston Road, Standish

Georgia Browns- Market Street, Hindley

Goose Green Village Store- St Pauls Avenue, Worsley Mesnes

Greenhalgh’s- Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Harwoods Patisserie- High Street, Standish

Hindsford Day Nursery- Lodge Road, Atherton

J & J Foods- Private address

Jah-Jireh Charity Homes Wigan- Springfield Road, Beech Hill

Jui Bu- Manchester Road, Ince

Kids Planet Day Nurseries Limited- City Road, Worsley

Lily and Arthur’s- Mesnes Road, Swinley

Little Rainbows’ Day Nursery- Guest Street, Leigh

Morrisons Daily- Wigan Road, Ashton

Muffin Break- Grand Arcade, Wigan

Peking House- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Pickup a Pizza- Private address

Pink icing cupcake shop- Private address

Pizza Hut- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Pop World- King Street, Wigan

Poundbakery- Makinson Arcade, Wigan

Poundbakery- Market Place, Wigan

Poundland- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Spinning Slots- Spinning Gate, Leigh

The Sandwich Bar- Leigh Road, Leigh

The Sassy Sandwich Company- Private address

The Spinney- Everest Road, Atherton

The Stop Inn- Market Place, Atherton

YummCake with Fantasy- Richards Close, Atherton

FOUR:

Cheethams Stores- Scot Lane, Wigan

Farmfoods- Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Little Bears Standish- Almond Brook Road, Standish

Papa John’s Pizza Darlington Street, Wigan

THREE:

Cafe Luna- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Gallimores Fine Restaurant- The Wiend, Wigan

High Spirits @ Go Local- Bradwell Road, Lowton

Moonlight Tandoori- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Pomodoro Pizza- St Pauls Avenue, Wigan

The Centurion- St Helens Road, Leigh

Topway Food Ltd- Carr Lane, Wigan

TWO:

Crowning’s Afro-Caribbean & Asian Food Store/Afro Caribbean Cafe- Mesnes Street, Wigan

Suga Rush- Scholes, Wigan

The Bacca Shop- Bolton Old Road, Atherton

The Buttery Sandwich Bar and Deli- Bradshawgate, Leigh

The Coffee Shop- Fleet Street, Pemberton

Vee and L Convenience Store- Holden Road, Leigh

Wigan Road Chippy- Wigan Road, Leigh

ONE:

All or Muffin- Albion Street, Leigh

Atherton Cricket Club- Eckersley Fold Lane, Atherton

BP Marus Bridge- Warrington Road, Wigan

Fatboys- Leigh Road, Leigh

Gulshan- Manchester Road, Ince

Mahabharat Restaurant- Market Street, Hindley

Malina Mini Mart- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Parkins Pantry- Three Sisters Road, Ashton

Sherringtons Bar- Kenyon Road, Wigan

St Judes Parish Centre- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes

The Sm4shed- Manchester Road, Ince