Wigan man one of three people sentenced following summer riots

By Sian Jones
Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan man has been jailed for his role in the Southport riots.

Christopher Dean of Byfleet Close in Wigan pleaded guilty for his involvement in the disturbances on July 30.

Dean was one of the first to throw items towards the officers, including a wheelie bin directly at them. The court heard that he also participated in racial chanting. The 35-year-old was jailed for two years at Liverpool Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other people were also sentenced for their roles in riots in Liverpool city centre and Walton.

Wigan man Christopher Dean (right) was jailed for two yearsWigan man Christopher Dean (right) was jailed for two years
Wigan man Christopher Dean (right) was jailed for two years
Read More
Wigan fire chief issues warning after home's air fryer blaze

Liverpool Crown Court heard that on Saturday August 3, 25-year-old Keelan Woodhead travelled from Telford to attend the riots in Liverpool city centre and on County Road, Walton where he received an injury to his hand which required medical treatment. He disclosed to hospital staff that he had thrown bricks at police which resulted in his hand injury.

Woodhead was also identified as throwing an item at a police vehicle and he was arrested the next day. Woodhead, of Tilia Green in Telford, pleaded guilty and was jailed for 17 months.

A 14-year-old girl from Liverpool, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty for her role in violent disorder and theft on County Road, Walton on Saturday August 3. Liverpool Youth Court heard that she threw missiles towards officers and was part of a group who attacked a police vehicle and a lone officer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group then went into a Go Local store on Delamore Street and she stole a pack of soft drinks.

In addition, while a cash register was thrown on the floor by group member, she then stole money from the till before fleeing.

The teenage offender received a 12-month referral order and fined £200 compensation.

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “This latest sentencing yesterday showed that the three offenders played an active part in the shocking scenes of violent disorder we all witnessed in Southport and Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We continue to remain steadfast in our investigation to identify more people who attended the disorder in Merseyside by reviewing more than 12,000 pieces of footage, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

An investigation into the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool is ongoing.

The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 151, with 110 charged and 84 sentenced to a combined 176 years.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice