Wigan man ordered to pay £622 after admitting he stole a television

A man has been left with a hefty bill after stealing a television.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:30 pm

Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as Wigan’s homelessness and poverty charity The Brick, had denied taking the £400 television belonging to William Higham on May 8.

But he changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this week.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Justices imposed a two-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £400 compensation, £200 prosecution costs and £22 to fund services for victims.