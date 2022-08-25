Wigan man ordered to pay £622 after admitting he stole a television
A man has been left with a hefty bill after stealing a television.
By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as Wigan’s homelessness and poverty charity The Brick, had denied taking the £400 television belonging to William Higham on May 8.
But he changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this week.
Justices imposed a two-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £400 compensation, £200 prosecution costs and £22 to fund services for victims.