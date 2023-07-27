It follows a "county lines" drugs bust last month by police investigating a conspiracy to supply drugs between Wigan and Merseyside.

On Tuesday, June 6 at 6am, three dawn raids were made at properties in Wigan, Formby and Kirkby by officers from Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa and Wigan’s Challenger Organised Crime teams.

Officers uncovered a cultivation of cannabis plants, cannabis, mobile phones and approximately £2,000 in cash.

Doors were smashed down as police raided three properties in June

The warrants were conducted in relation to an investigation into the supply of class A drugs by an organised crime group operating the "Scouse Jonno" county line between Liverpool and Wigan.

A county line is the advertisement of drugs via a mobile phone, with the drugs then moved by dealers from one area to another.

The operation also identified one of the properties may have been subject to cuckooing, which is where the groups exploit vulnerable people, using their house as a drugs den.

Three people were arrested in the early morning raids

Craig Gee, 44, of Alder Avenue, Worsley Hall; Thomas Prior, 32, of Victoria Road, Formby; and Mark Keogh, 35, of North Mount Road, Kirkby, have now appeared at Liverpool Crown Court.

Gee pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), along with production of cannabis.

Prior and Keogh had already pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. In addition, Prior has admitted possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property, while Keogh has admitted possession of cannabis.

They were remanded in custody and will return to Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, August 11, to be sentenced.

Speaking at the time of the arrests last month, Det Supt Simon Hurst, who is leading Wigan’s Challenger Organised Crime Team, said: “Criminals don’t operate to borders and neither should we. By working with colleagues in neighbouring forces and a number of local authorities, we can combine intelligence and skills to protect the community and prevent further criminality.”