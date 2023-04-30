Wigan man pleads guilty to kidnapping, assaulting and falsely imprisoning a woman

Dean Braham, 37, formerly of Ratcliffe Street in Springfield, and now of Brewery Lane, Leigh, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to unlawfully and by fraud or force carrying away Dominique Peet, injuriously imprisoning her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

All the offences took place on New Year's Eve last year, the court heard.

Bolton Crown Court

Braham also admitted burgling an address in Leyland Gardens, Wigan, during which beer and coconut water were stolen, and possessing an assault rifle, both on March 12 this year.