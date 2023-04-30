News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man pleads guilty to kidnapping, assaulting and falsely imprisoning a woman

A Wigan man has admitted to charges of kidnap, false imprisonment and assault.

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Dean Braham, 37, formerly of Ratcliffe Street in Springfield, and now of Brewery Lane, Leigh, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to unlawfully and by fraud or force carrying away Dominique Peet, injuriously imprisoning her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

RETRO: Queen's Coronation celebrations and visit
All the offences took place on New Year's Eve last year, the court heard.

Braham also admitted burgling an address in Leyland Gardens, Wigan, during which beer and coconut water were stolen, and possessing an assault rifle, both on March 12 this year.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 11, before which he is remanded in custody.