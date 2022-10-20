Wigan man pleads guilty to possessing cocaine and cannabis
A Wigan man has admitted possessing both class A and class B drugs.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Ben Smith, 27, of Scholes, Scholes, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis with intent to supply, during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court.
He may have to wait until the summer for his punishment, once his co-accused Samantha Cunliffe, 25, of Linney Square, Scholes, has stood trial accused of the same offences.
Most Popular
She denies the charges and will go before a judge and jury on August 16.