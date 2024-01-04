News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan man pleads not guilty to car theft and assaulting two people

A young Wigan man has denied assaulting two people and stealing a car.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bradley Martin, 26, of Oriel Street, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to stealing a Vauxhall Mokka on August 23 and causing Rachel Graham and Brandon Kelleway actual bodily harm on the same day.

Read More
Knives and replica firearms among items seized during searches of people trying ...

However the defendant has admitted to dangerous driving and driving without a licence and insurance on August 30.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Martin will appear before a judge on January 17.