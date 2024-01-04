Wigan man pleads not guilty to car theft and assaulting two people
A young Wigan man has denied assaulting two people and stealing a car.
Bradley Martin, 26, of Oriel Street, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to stealing a Vauxhall Mokka on August 23 and causing Rachel Graham and Brandon Kelleway actual bodily harm on the same day.
However the defendant has admitted to dangerous driving and driving without a licence and insurance on August 30.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Martin will appear before a judge on January 17.