Wigan man sent to crown court after assaulting woman and police officer

A man will be sentenced at the crown court after admitting assaulting a woman and a police officer.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 4:55 am

Jordan Beach, 23, of Swan Lane, Hindley, pleaded guilty to assaulting Leanne Ogden on October 16 and damaging her phone.

Read More

Read More
Wigan man jailed for 26 months for stealing lead from library roof and other cri...

He also admitted assaulting police officer Ryan Sharrock on the same day, but an allegation that Beach obstructed him while doing his duty was dismissed when no evidence was offered to Wigan magistrates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bolton Crown Court

Beach was remanded on conditional bail ahead of a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on July 4.