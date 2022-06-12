Wigan man sent to crown court after assaulting woman and police officer

Jordan Beach, 23, of Swan Lane, Hindley, pleaded guilty to assaulting Leanne Ogden on October 16 and damaging her phone.
He also admitted assaulting police officer Ryan Sharrock on the same day, but an allegation that Beach obstructed him while doing his duty was dismissed when no evidence was offered to Wigan magistrates.
Beach was remanded on conditional bail ahead of a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on July 4.