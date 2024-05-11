Wigan man to be sentenced after admitting sexual communication with a child

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th May 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Peter Baldwin, 59, of Harswell Close, Orrell, communicated with a child under 16, which included sending naked photographs and asking for pictures of the child, between May 23 and June 20, 2023.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on May 22.