Wigan man to go on trial after denying assault and throttling charges
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man will go on trial charged with assault and intentional strangulation.
Scott King, 38, of Yewdale Road in Ashton, is accused of deliberately throttling a woman and causing her actual bodily harm on March 19.
He appeared at Bolton Crown Court this week, when he pleaded not guilty to the offences.
A trial date was fixed for July 29, before which time he is on bail with conditions which include not approaching the complainant and observing a night-time, electronically-tagged curfew.