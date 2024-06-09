Wigan man to go on trial after denying assault and throttling charges

By Alan Weston
Published 9th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man will go on trial charged with assault and intentional strangulation.

Scott King, 38, of Yewdale Road in Ashton, is accused of deliberately throttling a woman and causing her actual bodily harm on March 19.

Read More
Namesake brother of Wigan dangerous driver admits to carjacking and hit-and-run

He appeared at Bolton Crown Court this week, when he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

A trial date was fixed for July 29, before which time he is on bail with conditions which include not approaching the complainant and observing a night-time, electronically-tagged curfew.