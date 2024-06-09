Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man will go on trial charged with assault and intentional strangulation.

Scott King, 38, of Yewdale Road in Ashton, is accused of deliberately throttling a woman and causing her actual bodily harm on March 19.

He appeared at Bolton Crown Court this week, when he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

