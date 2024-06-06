Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man who shares the same name as his brother looks set to follow him into prison after committing his own crime spree.

Jordan Mark O’Reilly, 28, of Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit to a catalogue of offences including carjacking, dangerous driving – at which he sped through a 30mph area at 80mph during a police car chase – bank fraud, theft and criminal damage.

He will learn his fate from a crown court judge in several weeks’ time and a custodial sentence seems very likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wrecked Toyota Aygo in Prestwich on May 26

If so, he will join his 21-year-old brother Jordan O’Reilly, also of Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge, who was sent to prison in February for a series of offences revolving around a police car chase in Hindley.

The incident ended when he drove into a funfair in the town centre and knocked down and injured woman.

He admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, not having insurance, perverting the course of justice and failing to provide a specimen and was given a three-year prison term after which he has to take an extended driving test.

The incident has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The younger Jordan O'Reilly is already behind bars for offences including dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. Now the older Jordan O'Reilly could be heading to jail too after admitting to a catalogue of crimes including carjacking, fraud and, again, dangerous driving

Meanwhile borough justices heard that the older O’Reilly stole £250 cash from a vehicle belonging to Theresa Maguire in Radcliffe, then used her bank cards to fraudulently withdraw another £500 on May 15.

On May 26 he then smashed down the same victim’s front door, causing damage worth £500, and robbed her of her Toyota Aygo which was then driven at up to 50mph above the speed limit in residential areas with police in pursuit, before crashing into and damaging three parked cars in Prestwich.

The defendant pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle-taking, taking a car without the owner’s consent, criminal damage, fraud, failing to stop after an accident, two counts of driving without insurance and one of driving without a licence.