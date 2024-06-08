Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trial will be held for a Wigan 29-year-old accused of harassing a woman and assaulting a man.

Luke Coleman, of Banner Street, Ince, is charged with harassing a woman without violence between April 24 and 26, by making unwanted phone calls, sending messages and going to her home.

He is also alleged to have assaulted a man by beating him on April 26 and been in possession of class B drug cannabis.

He had already pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial has now been set for June 20 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.