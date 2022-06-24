Matthew Johnston, 28, of Butler Street, Wigan, had stood before borough magistrates to admit to breaching a non-molestation order by going to Hey Street in Wigan on March 9, 10 and 11 and on every occasion, causing £1,500 damage to a Land Rover Discovery belonging to Macaulay Roper.
Johnston also admitted to breaching a curfew on May 22.
Returning to the same court for sentencing, he was given a total of 27 weeks in custody but the term was suspended for 18 months.
He was told he was receiving a jail sentence because of the totality of the offences, a domestic violence element to the crimes and the persistent flouting of a court order.
Johnston must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work while paying £500 in compensation.