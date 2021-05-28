Wigan man was armed with three knives and a bottle

Anthony Sharrock, 27, of Gantley Avenue, Billinge, appeared in the dock to admit being armed with two lock knives, a wallet knife and a bottle when police stopped him on Winstanley Road on May 18.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer on the same occasion and refusing to give a breath specimen the next day when suspected of drink-driving. He was bailed until sentence by a Bolton judge on June 16.

