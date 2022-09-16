Wigan man who caused hundreds of pounds' damage to a car awaits his fate
A man who hurled threats and twice vandalised a car is awaiting his fate.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:34 pm
Thomas Wood, 37, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before Wigan justices to admit to two counts of criminal damage, one of £1,316 to a vehicle on October 20 last year and another of £50 on November 21.
He had denied using threatening or abusive behaviour on the first occasion but was found guilty after a trial.
Wood also admitted he failed to answer court bail on July 27.