Wigan man who caused hundreds of pounds' damage to a car awaits his fate

Thomas Wood, 37, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before Wigan justices to admit to two counts of criminal damage, one of £1,316 to a vehicle on October 20 last year and another of £50 on November 21.

He had denied using threatening or abusive behaviour on the first occasion but was found guilty after a trial.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Wood also admitted he failed to answer court bail on July 27.