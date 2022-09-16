News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man who caused hundreds of pounds' damage to a car awaits his fate

A man who hurled threats and twice vandalised a car is awaiting his fate.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:34 pm

Thomas Wood, 37, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before Wigan justices to admit to two counts of criminal damage, one of £1,316 to a vehicle on October 20 last year and another of £50 on November 21.

He had denied using threatening or abusive behaviour on the first occasion but was found guilty after a trial.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Wood also admitted he failed to answer court bail on July 27.

He was released on conditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on October 13.