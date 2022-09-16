Bryn Independent Steve Jones stood in the dock at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court to admit to a single charge relating to an incident involving his spouse Courtney.

The 34-year-old, of Meadowcroft, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had been accused of causing Mrs Jones actual bodily harm on July 30 this year.

The hearing was told that during an altercation at their home, the politician threw a bag of rubbish at her.

Coun Steve Jones

The bag contained a glass jar which shattered across her back causing several cuts.

Taken to hospital, Mrs Jones needed several staples putting into the wounds.

The bench ordered the defendant to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and a 31-day Building Better Relationships rehabilitation programme, while paying his wife £500 in compensation plus £199 towards victim services and court costs.

Coun Jones has represented the Bryn ward on and off for the past five years. He is one of the borough’s politicians with a higher profile, not least by campaigning to help those in need and setting up a community support centre.

Last year he resigned from the local authority after some community organisations he was involved in got into financial difficulties.

He had initially been pursaded by supporters not to step down and the council was sympathetic to his situation at the time the difficulties arose, but he eventually quit after a member of the public threatened to take legal action against the town hall if he didn’t.

However he was re-elected to the ward in this year’s local elections.

After this court case, though, there will be pressure for him to consider his position again, although he is not legally obliged to do so.

Councillors are automatically unable to serve if they have been sent to jail for three months or more. But as Coun Jones has not been handed a custodial sentence, these rules are not applicable.

Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux, said: “We are now aware that Coun Jones has been in court following an incident of domestic violence.