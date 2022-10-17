News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan man who damaged police van and hairdryer receives community order with unpaid work

A Wigan man who damaged several items, including a hairdryer, a door and a police van, has been given a community order.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daniel Ratcliffe, 31, of Virginia Way, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to destroying a £50 hairdryer and causing £200 worth of damage to a car windscreen on August 9, as well as damaging a door on September 1.

He also damaged a perspex screen worth £20 in a police van on September 1 and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a police officer the following day.

Read More

Read More
Suspended prison sentence for Wigan man found with drugs
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Most Popular

The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court imposed a two-year community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 33 days of participation in an accredited programme.

Ratcliffe must pay £70 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £114 to fund victim services.

A restraining order was imposed to ban him from contacting a named woman for a year.