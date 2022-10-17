Wigan man who damaged police van and hairdryer receives community order with unpaid work

Daniel Ratcliffe, 31, of Virginia Way, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to destroying a £50 hairdryer and causing £200 worth of damage to a car windscreen on August 9, as well as damaging a door on September 1.

He also damaged a perspex screen worth £20 in a police van on September 1 and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a police officer the following day.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court imposed a two-year community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 33 days of participation in an accredited programme.

Ratcliffe must pay £70 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £114 to fund victim services.