Wigan man who denies assault, theft and criminal damage is remanded in custody

Nicholas Clough, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, appeared before borough magistrates to deny attacking Lorraine Clough on August 2 and 23, and that on the first occasion he stole a necklace from her.

He admitted breaking a glass and taking her mobile on the second occasion and also changed a previous not guilty plea of stealing a £40 electric razor from Boots on April 10 to guilty.

Wigan Magistrates' Court