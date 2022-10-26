Wigan man who denies assault, theft and criminal damage is remanded in custody
A 33-year-old Wigan man has been remanded in custody after denying charges of assault, theft and criminal damage against the same woman.
By Charles Graham
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Nicholas Clough, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, appeared before borough magistrates to deny attacking Lorraine Clough on August 2 and 23, and that on the first occasion he stole a necklace from her.
He admitted breaking a glass and taking her mobile on the second occasion and also changed a previous not guilty plea of stealing a £40 electric razor from Boots on April 10 to guilty.