Wigan man who dodged £3.10 train fare has now been ordered to pay £461.10

A Wigan man who did not pay a £3.10 train fare has been left with a bill of more than £400.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

John Martin, 22, of Rydal Avenue, Hindley, was convicted in his absence of travelling between Hindley and Wigan Wallgate stations without a ticket on September 23.

Wigan teen cleared of attempting to inflict very serious harm
Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court heard he then failed to pay an unpaid fares notices and a fixed penalty notice.

Wigan Wallgate stationWigan Wallgate station
Justices ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £150 costs, £88 victim surcharge and £3.10 compensation.