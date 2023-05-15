News you can trust since 1853
Soccer AM's final episode date confirmed by Sky
Wigan teen cleared of attempting to inflict very serious harm

A Wigan teenager has been cleared of trying to inflict serious injuries on another young man.

By Charles Graham
Published 15th May 2023, 15:45 BST

Joshua Seddon, 18, of Linney Square, Scholes, stood trial before Wigan and Leigh justices after denying that he maliciously and with intent, attempted to cause Ben Waterworth grievous bodily harm on August 14 last year.

And following the hearing he was found not guilty.

While Joshua Seddon was cleared of attempted GBH with intent, he admitted to other offences
He had previously admitted to causing £100 damage to a window belonging to Mr Waterworth and possessing a knife on the same occasion, as well as sending threatening or abusive texts to another named male between August 14 and 18.

For these offences he was referred to a youth offender panel for four months and he must also pay £100 compensation for the window.