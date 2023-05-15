Joshua Seddon, 18, of Linney Square, Scholes, stood trial before Wigan and Leigh justices after denying that he maliciously and with intent, attempted to cause Ben Waterworth grievous bodily harm on August 14 last year.

And following the hearing he was found not guilty.

While Joshua Seddon was cleared of attempted GBH with intent, he admitted to other offences

He had previously admitted to causing £100 damage to a window belonging to Mr Waterworth and possessing a knife on the same occasion, as well as sending threatening or abusive texts to another named male between August 14 and 18.