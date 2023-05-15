Wigan teen cleared of attempting to inflict very serious harm
A Wigan teenager has been cleared of trying to inflict serious injuries on another young man.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Joshua Seddon, 18, of Linney Square, Scholes, stood trial before Wigan and Leigh justices after denying that he maliciously and with intent, attempted to cause Ben Waterworth grievous bodily harm on August 14 last year.
And following the hearing he was found not guilty.
He had previously admitted to causing £100 damage to a window belonging to Mr Waterworth and possessing a knife on the same occasion, as well as sending threatening or abusive texts to another named male between August 14 and 18.
For these offences he was referred to a youth offender panel for four months and he must also pay £100 compensation for the window.