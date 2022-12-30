Wigan man who hurled threats and abuse is hit with a three-year football banning order

Francis Porter, 38, originally of Heather Grove, Worsley Hall, now of Eskdale Avenue, Blackrod, had pleaded not guilty to the offence, which is said to have happened on April 2 in Wigan.

A trial was to have been held at Wigan Magistrates' Court but before it could start he changed his plea and was told he is banned from all football grounds for three years.

