Wigan man who stole two toy robots ordered to pay £177 by court
A Wigan man who stole two toy robots from a supermarket has been left with a large bill.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:45 pm
Glen Mather, 39, of Priory Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty to taking the toys, which were worth £70, from the Aldi store in Wigan on February 16.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
Mather was also ordered to pay £70 in compensation, £85 towards prosecution costs and £22 to fund services for victims.