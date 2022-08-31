News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man who stole two toy robots ordered to pay £177 by court

A Wigan man who stole two toy robots from a supermarket has been left with a large bill.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:45 pm

Glen Mather, 39, of Priory Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty to taking the toys, which were worth £70, from the Aldi store in Wigan on February 16.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Mather was also ordered to pay £70 in compensation, £85 towards prosecution costs and £22 to fund services for victims.