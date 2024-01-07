Wigan man who went armed with a craft knife is jailed
A four-month prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man who was found armed with a craft knife in the street.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ashley Heaton, 43 and already an inmate of HMP Risley, pleaded guilty to possessing the offensive weapon in Silverdale Avenue, Ince, on May 17 last year.
Borough justices sent him down, saying the circumstances were so serious that only a custodial sentence was justified, particularly given his previous record of offending.
They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.