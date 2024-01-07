News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man who went armed with a craft knife is jailed

A four-month prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man who was found armed with a craft knife in the street.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Ashley Heaton, 43 and already an inmate of HMP Risley, pleaded guilty to possessing the offensive weapon in Silverdale Avenue, Ince, on May 17 last year.

Borough justices sent him down, saying the circumstances were so serious that only a custodial sentence was justified, particularly given his previous record of offending.

They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.