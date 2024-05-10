Wigan man will find out punishment next month after admitting ABH charge
A Wigan 23-year-old has admitted assaulting a man, causing him actual bodily harm.
Matthew Ingram, of Dorset Street, Hindley, attacked Graham Kelly on November 12.
He also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, intended to cause harassment or distress, towards a police officer on the same day.
Ingram will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on June 14 and was remanded on conditional bail.