Wigan man will find out punishment next month after admitting ABH charge

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 23-year-old has admitted assaulting a man, causing him actual bodily harm.

Matthew Ingram, of Dorset Street, Hindley, attacked Graham Kelly on November 12.

He also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, intended to cause harassment or distress, towards a police officer on the same day.

Ingram will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on June 14 and was remanded on conditional bail.