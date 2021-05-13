Wigan man's child abuse images trial set for 2022

Karl Ashton, 33, of Rugby Road, Leigh, had already stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to having “child porn” falling into all three categories of seriousness: four category A (the gravest), five category B and 133 C between April and November 2018.

Now a Bolton judge has set a crown court trial date of March 22 2022.

