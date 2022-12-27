News you can trust since 1853
Wigan men assaulted five people and stole from two supermarkets on same day

Two men who attacked five people and stole alcohol from two supermarkets on the same day have been sentenced by a crown court judge.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jordan Collier, 29, of Fell Street, Leigh, and Callum Hugill, 24, of Back Market Street, Leigh, had pleaded guilty to a host of offences that took place on January 17.

They assaulted Alam Kabir and Rohan Kenny at Asda in Leigh, stole a bottle of prosecco worth £30 from the supermarket, and took a crate of beer worth £16 from Lidl in Wigan.

Bolton Crown Court
On the same day, Collier assaulted PCs Clarke and Olson-Hill and Hugill assaulted Special Constable Lavery.

They were also sentenced for a burglary.

Hugill was jailed for 21 months in total and must pay £156 to fund services for victims.

Collier was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years. He must comply with six months of mental health treatment and 30 days of rehabilitation activities, plus pay a £156 victim surcharge.