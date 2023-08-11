Wigan molester convicted in his absence after court no-show
A Wigan man accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent has been found guilty in his absence after a court no-show.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Jamie Ratchford, 35, of Avon Road, Norley, had denied committing the alleged offence against a woman over the age of 16 on October 7.
He also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of class B drug amphetamine on October 27.
But when he failed to attend his trial at Wigan Magistrates' Court this month, justices pressed ahead and convicted him on both counts.