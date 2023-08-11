News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Wigan molester convicted in his absence after court no-show

A Wigan man accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent has been found guilty in his absence after a court no-show.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Jamie Ratchford, 35, of Avon Road, Norley, had denied committing the alleged offence against a woman over the age of 16 on October 7.

Read More
Inquest finally opens into the deaths of a young Wigan couple in a Cumbrian road...

He also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of class B drug amphetamine on October 27.

But when he failed to attend his trial at Wigan Magistrates' Court this month, justices pressed ahead and convicted him on both counts.

The case has now been adjourned until September 19 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports, before which time Ratchford is on bail, conditional that he does not have any contact with two named people.