Deborah Cubas de Souza appeared before Crewe justices to accept blame for the collision with an 81-year-old woman in the Latchford area of Warrington earlier this month.

The hearing was told that Cheshire Police officers on patrol in Warrington came across a black Toyota Yaris which had hit the elderly pedestrian near a crossing on Knutsford Road at around 12.44pm on April 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to the Royal Salford Hospital.

The incident occurred near the post office on Knutsford Road, Latchford

De Souza, who is 26 and from Platt Bridge, was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by careless driving and having no insurance and no licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is due to appear at Chester Crown Court for sentencing on Friday May 5.