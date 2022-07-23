Wigan motorist caught when more than three times the drink-drive limit

A motorist has admitted to being more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 3:45 pm

Warren McKenzie, 64, of Pilgrims Way, Standish, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit to giving a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.

The hearing was told that he was stopped and breathalysed by police on Leyland Mill Lane on May 27.

He also admitted to not being insured on that occasion.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report until August 17 before which he is on unconditional bail but is the subject of an interim driving ban.