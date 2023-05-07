Wigan motorist must pay £823 after being caught speeding at more than 100mph
A driver caught travelling at more than 100mph on the motorway has been given a hefty bill.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Daniel Vickers, 36, of Alderbrook Drive, Parbold, admitted driving at 106mph on the M62 westbound, between junctions 12 and 11, exceeding the 70mph speed limit.
He was behind the wheel of a Tesla when he broke the speed limit on June 9.
He was ordered to pay a £666 fine, £90 costs and £67 victim surcharge, while his driving licence was endorsed with six points.