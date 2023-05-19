News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist who was four times over the limit narrowly avoids immediate jail term

A Wigan motorist who was caught at the wheel when almost four times over the drink-drive limit has been given a suspended prison sentence.

By Charles Graham
Published 19th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Rodney Heaton, 47, of Gathurst Road, Orrell, stood before borough justices to admit giving a reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35.

He was caught under the influence when driving a silver Peugeot on Orrell Road, Orrell, on July 29 last year, justices heard. He was told he was receiving a custodial sentence because of the "exceptionally high" alcohol reading and because the offence was committed while he was on bail for another matter.

He was given a 10-week jail sentence suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for five years, ordered to take part in an alcohol rehab programme and he must also pay £239 to the court and victim services.