Rodney Heaton, 47, of Gathurst Road, Orrell, stood before borough justices to admit giving a reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35.

He was caught under the influence when driving a silver Peugeot on Orrell Road, Orrell, on July 29 last year, justices heard. He was told he was receiving a custodial sentence because of the "exceptionally high" alcohol reading and because the offence was committed while he was on bail for another matter.

