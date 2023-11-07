Wigan motorist whose child passengers weren't wearing seatbelts is spared a road ban
Daniel Parkinson, 41, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, would under normal circumstances have gone over the 12-point threshold for disqualification after admitting two youngsters in his care - one under 14, the other under three - weren't properly secured in his Seat Leon on Southgate on January 7 and that he was driving without insurance.
But Wigan magistrates heard he was a single parent, that the loss of his licence would mean being sacked and not being able to seek alternative employment.
It would thus leave him unable to pay his mortgage, and look after his family. This includes one child with special needs, another who relies on him for lifts to work and another who would be unable to attend dance classes.