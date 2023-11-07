News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist whose child passengers weren't wearing seatbelts is spared a road ban

A Wigan single dad who failed to ensure two child passengers were wearing seatbelts has been spared a road ban because it would cost him his job.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:25 GMT
Daniel Parkinson, 41, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, would under normal circumstances have gone over the 12-point threshold for disqualification after admitting two youngsters in his care - one under 14, the other under three - weren't properly secured in his Seat Leon on Southgate on January 7 and that he was driving without insurance.

But Wigan magistrates heard he was a single parent, that the loss of his licence would mean being sacked and not being able to seek alternative employment.

It is a driver's legal responsibility to ensure that passengers under the age of 14 are wearing seatbelts when a vehicle is in motion
It would thus leave him unable to pay his mortgage, and look after his family. This includes one child with special needs, another who relies on him for lifts to work and another who would be unable to attend dance classes.

Parkinson's licence was endorsed with six points and he was fined and ordered to pay a victim services surcharge totalling £196.