A Wigan single dad who failed to ensure two child passengers were wearing seatbelts has been spared a road ban because it would cost him his job.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Parkinson, 41, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, would under normal circumstances have gone over the 12-point threshold for disqualification after admitting two youngsters in his care - one under 14, the other under three - weren't properly secured in his Seat Leon on Southgate on January 7 and that he was driving without insurance.

But Wigan magistrates heard he was a single parent, that the loss of his licence would mean being sacked and not being able to seek alternative employment.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a driver's legal responsibility to ensure that passengers under the age of 14 are wearing seatbelts when a vehicle is in motion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would thus leave him unable to pay his mortgage, and look after his family. This includes one child with special needs, another who relies on him for lifts to work and another who would be unable to attend dance classes.