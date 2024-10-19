Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerned Wigan Council chiefs have issued a crime prevention warning after fake QR code stickers were found on some of their parking machines.

QR codes allow motorists to pay for items using their mobile phones, but in these instances they have been put their by scammers hoping to steal motorists’ money.

The criminal practice is becoming increasingly widespread and in June a woman in Lytham, Lancashire, claimed that she had been swindled out of £1,500 when using the bogus codes while parking.

All the stickers so far have been found on street pay and display parking machines rather than in car parks.

A statement issued by the Wigan local authority reads: “We’ve been made aware of fake stickers on some of our pay and display parking machines, with a QR code for people to pay by phone.

"Please be aware, our pay by phone parking does not have a QR code.

"These have been placed by scammers to redirect to a fake payment website.

“We are removing these stickers as a matter of urgency.

"If you spot any, please email [email protected].