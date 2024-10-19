Wigan motorists warned of street parking QR code scam

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Concerned Wigan Council chiefs have issued a crime prevention warning after fake QR code stickers were found on some of their parking machines.

QR codes allow motorists to pay for items using their mobile phones, but in these instances they have been put their by scammers hoping to steal motorists’ money.

The criminal practice is becoming increasingly widespread and in June a woman in Lytham, Lancashire, claimed that she had been swindled out of £1,500 when using the bogus codes while parking.

All the stickers so far have been found on street pay and display parking machines rather than in car parks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fake QR stickers are being put on Wigan car park machines in order to scam motorists out of their cashFake QR stickers are being put on Wigan car park machines in order to scam motorists out of their cash
Fake QR stickers are being put on Wigan car park machines in order to scam motorists out of their cash

A statement issued by the Wigan local authority reads: “We’ve been made aware of fake stickers on some of our pay and display parking machines, with a QR code for people to pay by phone.

"Please be aware, our pay by phone parking does not have a QR code.

"These have been placed by scammers to redirect to a fake payment website.

“We are removing these stickers as a matter of urgency.

"If you spot any, please email [email protected].

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice