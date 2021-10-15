Wigan MPs' shocked tributes after Sir David Amess's killing
Wigan's senior politicians have spoken of their horror and distress at the killing of MP Sir David Amess.
Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday afternoon at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.
It is understood that a man walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed him multiple times.
Sir David had been Southend West's MP for 24 years and first entered Parliament in 1983.
Essex Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.
"We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday October 15).
The tragedy brought back terrifying memories of the murder of Batley and Spenborough MP Jo Cox five years ago.
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: "I'm finding it difficult to comprehend that David Amess has been murdered.
"Sending all my love to David's family and friends.
"It is unimaginable to think what they must be going through."
Leigh MP James Grundy said: "We have now received the terrible news that Sir David has sadly passed away from his injuries. I should like to convey my deepest sympathies to his family on behalf of both myself and my constituents."
Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue added: "Appalling news.
"David was a lovely person and was always friendly and supportive to all across the House.
"My thoughts are with his family and friends."
