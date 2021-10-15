Wigan MPs' shocked tributes after Sir David Amess's killing

Sir David Amess

Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday afternoon at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

It is understood that a man walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed him multiple times.

Sir David had been Southend West's MP for 24 years and first entered Parliament in 1983.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Nandy

Essex Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

"We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday October 15).

The tragedy brought back terrifying memories of the murder of Batley and Spenborough MP Jo Cox five years ago.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: "I'm finding it difficult to comprehend that David Amess has been murdered.

James Grundy

"Sending all my love to David's family and friends.

"It is unimaginable to think what they must be going through."

Leigh MP James Grundy said: "We have now received the terrible news that Sir David has sadly passed away from his injuries. I should like to convey my deepest sympathies to his family on behalf of both myself and my constituents."

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue added: "Appalling news.

Yvonne Fovargue

"David was a lovely person and was always friendly and supportive to all across the House.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends."