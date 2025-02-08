Police failed to tell the family of a Wigan schoolboy who had been assaulted that his attackers had been released on bail until six days later, it has been revealed.

The 12-year-old boy – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – was viciously assaulted by two boys and the incident was filmed on a mobile phone, before the footage was shared widely.

The attack had a huge impact on him, with the boy no longer attending school, as he does not feel safe there.

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have since appeared in Wigan’s youth court and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jo's complaint involved 10 allegations about the police investigation

They also admitted robbing a silver chain from another boy on the same day, while the older boy confessed to possessing an offensive weapon, a small metal hammer.

Referral orders were made to the youth offender panel, while they must pay £150 compensation to the boy and a restraining order bans them from contacting him for the next 12 months.

But the boy’s mother – who we will call Jo, not her real name – was not happy with the way police handled the investigation into what happened.

She complained to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IoPC) and the matter was passed to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

One of her concerns was that she was not told the boys suspected of attacking her son were on bail until six days later.

Jo said she actually found out they had been released when one of their fathers went to her home the following day.

"When this lad’s dad turned up, my son was shaking upstairs, thinking they had come back for him,” she said.

During the investigation, the officer involved admitted he had made a mistake, explaining that the last suspect was interviewed and bailed at 1am, so he did not want to call Jo at that time. He then went on leave and only informed her of the bail when he returned.

It was the only one of the 10 allegations made by Jo where the service provided by the police was judged to have not been acceptable.

But Jo was not happy with the outcome of the investigation into her complaints and asked for a review by Greater Manchester Combined Authority, which has now been upheld by Kate Green, Greater Manchester’s deputy mayor.

She found that while the complaint was “fully understood”, not all the allegations were “satisfactorily addressed”.

After the review, Ms Green recommended that GMP revisit Jo’s complaint and consider providing a “suitable response” to one of the allegations.

Jo’s allegation was that the police officer did not speak to other children involved and lied to say he had. He also said he tried to contact them but no-one answered the door, she said.

Ms Green said the allegation depended on what was said by the officer to Jo, but this was not addressed in the review and the complaint was not answered “in sufficient detail”.

She recommended that the responses to five of the allegations should be changed from the service being acceptable to “unable to determine if the service provided was acceptable”.

Some of these involved differing accounts of what happened from Jo and the police officers.

They included allegations from Jo that a detective said other children would be arrested and interviewed but were not; that a statement was not taken from a witness; that she was told she could be present for her son’s police interview but was then not allowed; that Jo was not informed about the closure of the crime; and that she was told the suspects would be charged and remanded into custody, but they were instead bailed.

Three other allegations were considered but no further action was thought to be needed.

Jo said she made numerous complaints about the suspects’ bail conditions being broken, including by the father of one boy who went to her home to apologise, but nothing was done.

Police said they considered this was “a father trying to act in the best interests of his son” and while they had not taken action, they did not ignore the complaint.

Jo also alleged she was told statements had gone missing and a breach of bail was not passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, but police said the statements were on file and the breach related to police bail so would not be a CPS matter.

She complained that no-one had contacted her about a report of harassment, but police said records showed an officer had been in touch.

Ms Green also recommended that feedback and potentially further training should be given to the inspector who investigated the complaint.

Jo had asked for disciplinary action to be taken against the officers involved in her son’s case, but Ms Green said the GMCA cannot tell GMP to do this and the professional standards directorate (PSD) had determined it was not needed.

The PSD has since replied to Ms Green’s recommendations and agreed to amend the outcomes of five allegations to say they could not be determined, as well provide feedback to the officer who reviewed the complaints.

However, it was felt the allegation about whether the officer spoke to other children did not need to be revisited and would instead be changed to another undetermined outcome due to differing accounts of what happened.

Det Insp Fearn wrote: "I apologize that [Jo] has had cause to complain regarding the criminal investigation in relation to a serious assault on her son in shocking circumstances and that she remained dissatisfied with the response to her complaint. I hope this further detail provides reassurance that the crime and file have been progressed as efficiently as possible to obtain a charging decision.”

But Jo said she and her son had “lost faith” in the police and still had “questions unanswered” about what had happened.