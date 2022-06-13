And the vehicle is now heading to the scrap yard after officers seized it.

The two-wheeler was recovered and seized on Saturday in Hindley Green after it was seen darting in and out of traffic in a dangerous manner, officers from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seized bike

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately for the rider, when police approached he stalled multiple times and had to leave his bike behind to run off with his tail between his legs.

“Seized under section 165 and will be scrapped.

A number of areas of Wigan have been plagued by off-road motorbikes and quad bikes this year so far, with several seized in the Bickershaw area.