Wigan off-road bike heading for the scrap heap after rider flees police

An off-road biker who was spotted weaving fast and dangerously through traffic was forced to abandon his ride when it stalled as police closed in.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 13th June 2022, 8:16 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 8:17 am

And the vehicle is now heading to the scrap yard after officers seized it.

The two-wheeler was recovered and seized on Saturday in Hindley Green after it was seen darting in and out of traffic in a dangerous manner, officers from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley reported.

The seized bike

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately for the rider, when police approached he stalled multiple times and had to leave his bike behind to run off with his tail between his legs.

“Seized under section 165 and will be scrapped.

A number of areas of Wigan have been plagued by off-road motorbikes and quad bikes this year so far, with several seized in the Bickershaw area.

Last month a swan was killed after it was hit by a speeding bike at Parson’s Meadow, Worsley Mesnes.