Rosa and Adam Boltuc, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, themselves dodged attendance at the borough's magistrates' court when accused of not ensuring two sons' regular classroom presence at Ashton's Cansfield High School during the spring term this year.

But justices proved them culpable in their absence and they were hit with fines, costs, a victim services surcharge totalling £1,432.

Parents who failed to turn up for their truancy court cases received stiffer sentences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Jones, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, faced a much smaller penalty for her daughter's truanting from Sacred Heart Primary because she turned up for the hearing and pleaded guilty.

Her court bill came to £268.

However Nicola Swanton of Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill, has pleaded not guilty to failing to ensure her son's regular attendance at Beech Hill Community Primary School during the spring term.