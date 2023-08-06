News you can trust since 1853
Wigan parents fail to turn up at court on charges of failing to prevent their children's truancy

Wigan parents have been punished for their children's truancy – and in one case got stiffer sentences because of their own court no-show.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 07:35 BST

Rosa and Adam Boltuc, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, themselves dodged attendance at the borough's magistrates' court when accused of not ensuring two sons' regular classroom presence at Ashton's Cansfield High School during the spring term this year.

But justices proved them culpable in their absence and they were hit with fines, costs, a victim services surcharge totalling £1,432.

Parents who failed to turn up for their truancy court cases received stiffer sentencesParents who failed to turn up for their truancy court cases received stiffer sentences
Nicola Jones, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, faced a much smaller penalty for her daughter's truanting from Sacred Heart Primary because she turned up for the hearing and pleaded guilty.

Her court bill came to £268.

However Nicola Swanton of Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill, has pleaded not guilty to failing to ensure her son's regular attendance at Beech Hill Community Primary School during the spring term.

Her case was adjourned until August 24 for a trial.