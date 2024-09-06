Wigan parish church knifeman learns his fate
A young man caught in the grounds of Wigan parish church armed with a knife has received a community sentence.
Dylan Bromley, 26, of Horne Grove, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to admit having a bladed article in Church Gardens on July 23 2022 without good reason or lawful authority.
He was put on a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme, ordered to complete 200 hours' worth of unpaid work, surrender the weapon for destruction and pay costs and a victim services surcharge of £199.