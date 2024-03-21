Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a home on Heath Street, Golborne, just before 1am on Saturday December 9 to reports of a disturbance and a firearm being shot.

No-one was injured during the incident.

David Farrington, 68, of Heath Street, Golborne, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

David Farrington

During the incident, Farrington, who had gone to a house to complain about music, pointed the weapon at a man before a brief scuffle ensued.

During this, the shotgun was fired into the ceiling of the address.

Officers responded and Farrington, who was a registered firearms holder, was arrested.

One of the shotguns that were seized

The shotgun was subsequently seized, and during a search of his house, a further shotgun and several cartridges were found.

In addition to his sentence, Farrington was ordered to forfeit his ammunition and firearms, and is banned from possessing a firearms license.

He was additionally ordered to pay £228 costs.

Det Con Riyaz Patel from Wigan CID said: “Farrington committed a very serious firearms discharge as a registered firearms holder, who should have known his responsibilities.

“I hope the sentenced imposed by the courts give the victim closure and shows that the police will investigate serious crime vigorously.